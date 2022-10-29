 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 shot at downtown casino parking lot

  • Updated
LOCAL AERIAL Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino (copy)

Three people were shot in the early morning in the parking lot of the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, Buffalo police said.

 Derek Gee/News file photo
Three people were shot early Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, Buffalo police said.

The first 911 calls about the shootings came in at about 3:30 a.m.

The victims were described as two men and a woman, all in their 20s and from Buffalo.

One of the victims, who was shot in the hand and torso, walked into the casino at 1 Fulton Street after being wounded, a law enforcement source said. Police found a second person in the parking ramp and "dozens" of shell casings.

All three victims were taken to Erie County Medical Center, where they were listed in stable condition.

The two male victims were in police custody and charged with criminal possession of a loaded handgun.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call or text the Buffalo police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

reporter

I am a member of The Buffalo News' watchdog team, coauthor of New York Times bestseller, American Terrorist: Timothy McVeigh and The Oklahoma City Bombing. I'm also a proud graduate of Buffalo State College where I met my wife who is my editor in life!

