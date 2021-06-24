3 people killed inside Ashley Street house in Buffalo, 4 shot at JFK Park

Three people were shot and killed inside a house on Ashley Street early Thursday morning, according to the Buffalo Police Department.
Police spokesman Michael DeGeorge said the incident appears to have been "targeted in nature."
The shooting call came just after 5 a.m. Thursday on Ashley between Milburn and Person streets, one block south of Broadway. The location is near the border of Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore and Lovejoy neighborhoods.
In a separate incident Wednesday night, two boys and two men were wounded in a shooting at JFK Park on Hickory Street. The victims were 8, 14, 21 and 24.
The 8-year-old was grazed, while the 14-year-old was shot in the chest, though his injuries were not considered life-threatening. The 21-year-old victim was listed in serious condition and the rest were listed in "stable" condition Thursday morning.
Detectives believe one of the two older victims was the intended target of the shooting.
The three homicides on Ashley bring the city's total for the year so far to 44 victims. Over the last decade, Buffalo's averaged 50 homicides per year.
The shooting is the latest of several violent incidents on Ashley Street in recent months.
Last month, Ashley Street was the site of both a fatal stabbing and a shooting of a 12-year-old boy with a stray bullet; both of those incidents occurred just to the west of Thursday's shooting.
In 2020, there were eight triple shootings in the city, including one Sept. 16 on Ashley – in the house next door to the scene of Thursday's killings – in which a 49-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were killed and a 37-year-old woman was injured.
Buffalo also had a quadruple shooting and two quintuple shootings last year.
From Jan. 1 through June 8 of this year, there were two triple shootings in the city.
The first happened Feb. 17 on Ontario Street, between Mayer and Gallatin avenues. A 14-year-old and two 16-year-olds were wounded.
The second happened May 15 on Sumner Place, just north of Walden Avenue and east of Bailey Avenue. The victims, ages 24, 26 and 28, survived.
In addition to homicides, the number of shootings is up dramatically here. From Jan. 1 through June 6, 144 people were shot in the city.
Through May 22, shootings in Buffalo were up 139% compared with the average over the past decade, according to a News analysis of police data.
The Buffalo Police Department asks that anyone with information about Thursday's Ashley Street incident call or text its confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
News Staff Reporter Maki Becker contributed to this story.