3 people killed inside Ashley Street house in Buffalo, 4 shot at JFK Park

Three people were shot and killed inside a house on Ashley Street early Thursday morning, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Police spokesman Michael DeGeorge said the incident appears to have been "targeted in nature."

The shooting call came just after 5 a.m. Thursday on Ashley between Milburn and Person streets, one block south of Broadway. The location is near the border of Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore and Lovejoy neighborhoods.

In a separate incident Wednesday night, two boys and two men were wounded in a shooting at JFK Park on Hickory Street. The victims were 8, 14, 21 and 24.

The 8-year-old was grazed, while the 14-year-old was shot in the chest, though his injuries were not considered life-threatening. The 21-year-old victim was listed in serious condition and the rest were listed in "stable" condition Thursday morning.

Detectives believe one of the two older victims was the intended target of the shooting.