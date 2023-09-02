Three men were injured in what police believe were at least two separate shooting incidents that occurred in Niagara Falls Friday, Falls police said.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

The first victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot in the thigh on the 1600 block of Weston Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. Friday, police said in a statement. He was transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

Twelve blocks away and 13 hours later, a 22-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the leg at the intersection of Ashland Avenue and 19th Street. He went to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment but left shortly thereafter.

Then at about 3 p.m., a 27-year-old man arrived at NFMMC with a head injury. Niagara Falls police believe that injury occurred either during the shooting at 19th and Ashland or during a subsequent report of shots fired near the intersection of Center Avenue and Aaron Griffon Way.

Police did not release the names of the victims.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incidents that led to all three injuries and are asking anyone with information to contact them by calling the Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553 or the General Information Number at 716-286-4711.