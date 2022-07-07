3 kilos of cocaine, 1 kilo of fentanyl recovered following arrest of Amherst couple

Three kilos of cocaine. One kilo of fentanyl. Half a kilo of methamphetamine.

That was among what the Erie County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit found while executing a search warrant at a house at 40 Brittany Drive in Amherst on June 29, the sheriff's office announced Thursday.

Detectives also recovered an unspecified quantity of ecstasy and "a large amount of packing materials, mixing substances and other drug paraphernalia items," the statement from the sheriff's office said.

The raid was conducted after investigators saw Franklin Richards, 40, leaving his home and took him into custody during a traffic stop, the sheriff's office said.

Richards and his wife, Toya Richards, 43, were arrested. Each were charged with multiple felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Toya Richards was arraigned and released on July 6 after posting $200,000 bail, the sheriff's office said. Franklin Richards was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center without bail. He was also being held on a U.S. Marshal detainer.

Detectives were investigating them for allegedly trafficking narcotics throughout Erie County, officials said.

Records show that Richards was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison in November 2016 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distributing cocaine. He admitted to supplying more than five kilos of cocaine to a Buffalo street gang. Prosecutors said he bought cocaine from a Houston man and distributed the drugs to the LRGP Gang between July 2011 and March 2012. Richards was on supervised release when he was arrested last month.

Members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force assisted the sheriff's office in the operation.