3 injured after vehicle strikes utility pole, house in Darien

Three people were injured when a vehicle went off the road and drove into a house late Sunday in Darien, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office reported.
Deputies say the crash took place at about 7 p.m. when a vehicle traveling westbound on Erie Street, near Route 77, went off the south shoulder of the road, hit a utility pole and then struck the home at 1390 Erie.
Four people were in the vehicle, including two rear passengers who were trapped inside and required help from Darien and Corfu firefighters to get out.
One passenger, Tanya L. Captain, 34, of Darien, was taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center. The driver, Michael J. Antonucci, 39, of Darien, and another passenger, Shawn M. Kwiatek, 43, of Darien, were taken by ambulance to ECMC.
None of their injuries is considered life threatening. The fourth occupant was uninjured.
The Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the accident, including its cause, and criminal charges are pending.