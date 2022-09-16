 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 indicted in fatal stabbing of man in Lakeview

  • Updated
Three suspects were indicted Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in the July 10 fatal stabbing of Brenden Benoit in a wooded area of Lakeview.

Two men and one woman were indicted Friday in the July 10 stabbing death of a Town of Boston man.

Jared M. Adamski, 26, and Harrison J. Drozen, 20, both of Hamburg, were charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. Kayleigh A. Skybyk-Schuh, 19, also of Hamburg, was charged with first-degree manslaughter.

All pleaded not guilty before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi who remanded them to jail.

Authorities have said that six people lured Brenden Benoit, 25, of the Town of Boston to a wooded area off of Heltz Road in Lakeview.

Friday in court, Assistant District Attorney Ryan Haggerty said that Adamski stabbed Benoit and then left him to bleed to death. Then the group drove to an apartment where they burned physical evidence.

Adamski, Drozen and Skybyk-Schuh were among people arrested in July after Benoit's body was found.

At the time, the mother of one of the six criminally charged in his death told reporters it happened in the same area where Benoit previously sexually assaulted her daughter a few days earlier. She said her daughter had filed a police report about the assault. The mother, however, denied her daughter had lured him to the woods Saturday.

