3 former Erie County Public Works mechanics charged with misusing inspection stickers
3 former Erie County Public Works mechanics charged with misusing inspection stickers

Three former Erie County Public Works mechanics were arraigned Thursday on a misdemeanor charge in Lancaster Town Court for allegedly using state inspection stickers that were supposed to be for county equipment on personal vehicles, including their own, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Christopher N. Bugenhagen, 48, of Williamsville, Andrew C. Kasprzyk, 33, of Holland, and Carmen V. Turchiarelli, 39, of Pembroke were arraigned on one count each of official misconduct before Town Justice Jeremy A. Colby.

The three men are accused of misusing the stickers between Feb. 10 and Sept. 23, 2021, at the Division of Highways Clarence Division building on Cemetery Road in Lancaster.

The alleged misconduct was found during an audit by the state Department of Motor Vehicles. That investigation found that 26 stickers were improperly used, the DA's office said.

The three men were terminated from their jobs on Nov. 17, a county spokesman said.

The men are scheduled to return to court on May 26. They were released on their own recognizance. If convicted they could face up to a year in jail.

