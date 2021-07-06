3 charged in shooting at teen on playground, then into her home and leading cops on chase

Three people have been charged in two shooting incidents in one night last week, including one in which a 17-year-old girl at a playground was shot at, according to police and court records.

The other incident involved gunfire into the teen's home. The three were arrested following a police pursuit that ended after they crashed into a house on Bailey Avenue, according to a police report.

The violence began at about 10:08 p.m. June 28 at a playground near Hempstead Avenue and Tower Street, in the area of the Kenfield-Langfield Homes.

The teen's mother told police someone inside a vehicle started shooting at the girl, according to the report. The girl ran from the area and the vehicle left the scene.

At about 11:21 p.m., the three are accused of driving to an apartment on Langfield Drive, between Suffolk and Tower streets, and firing a shot into a steel door at the residence, according to the report.

No one was injured in any of the gunfire.

Police reported spotting the vehicle heading south on Bailey Avenue, near Millicent Avenue. The driver of the vehicle refused to pull over for police and later lost control about a half-mile away, crashing into a home on Bailey near Wecker Street.