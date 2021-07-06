3 charged in shooting at teen on playground, then into her home and leading cops on chase

Three people have been charged in two shooting incidents in one night last week, including one in which a 17-year-old girl at a playground was shot at, according to police and court records.
The other incident involved gunfire into the teen's home. The three were arrested following a police pursuit that ended after they crashed into a house on Bailey Avenue, according to a police report.
The violence began at about 10:08 p.m. June 28 at a playground near Hempstead Avenue and Tower Street, in the area of the Kenfield-Langfield Homes.
The teen's mother told police someone inside a vehicle started shooting at the girl, according to the report. The girl ran from the area and the vehicle left the scene.
At about 11:21 p.m., the three are accused of driving to an apartment on Langfield Drive, between Suffolk and Tower streets, and firing a shot into a steel door at the residence, according to the report.
No one was injured in any of the gunfire.
Police reported spotting the vehicle heading south on Bailey Avenue, near Millicent Avenue. The driver of the vehicle refused to pull over for police and later lost control about a half-mile away, crashing into a home on Bailey near Wecker Street.
After a short pursuit on foot, the three were taken into custody, according to the police report. An officer suffered back and leg injuries when tackling one of the assailants. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.
Police recovered a 9 mm handgun with no serial number from inside the vehicle.
Police said the shootings likely stemmed from a domestic situation.
Corey L. Brown, 22, faces five felony charges: three counts of criminal weapons possession, first-degree reckless endangerment and first-degree criminal contempt for allegedly violating an order of protection, according to police and court records.
Police charged Ariyana M. Ismaila, 24, with four felonies and three misdemeanors. The felony charges were three weapons possession charges and reckless endangerment. She also was charged with reckless driving, fleeing police in a motor vehicle and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Larenzo D. Martinez, 22, was charged with three counts of weapons possession and reckless endangerment.
Brown and Ismaila were ordered held without bail by Buffalo City Court Judge Shannon M. Heneghan, according to court records.
Heneghan set Martinez's bail at $250,000 cash or $500,000 bond. He remained in custody at Erie County Holding Center as of Monday afternoon.