Three people were arraigned Wednesday on numerous drug possession and other charges following a multi-agency drug trafficking investigation that resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl at three different locations, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Antoine D. Young, 39, of Amherst, and Jhazzon C. Brown, 37, of Buffalo, were subjects in an investigation by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit. After the execution of a search warrant at West Cleveland Drive apartment on Tuesday, police found more than two ounces of suspected methamphetamine, more than four ounces of suspect cocaine, a loaded handgun, scales, packaging materials and cash, according to the district attorney's office. The sheriff's office was assisted by the by the Buffalo Police Department Intel Unit and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

Young and Brown were charged in Buffalo City Court with two counts each of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Young was held without bail, while bail for Brown was set at $50,000 cash or bond, or release under supervision.

Meanwhile, investigators conducted a traffic stop on Wehrle Drive in Amherst Tuesday after Young and Jameca C. Johnson, 43, drove away from the Spring Meadow Drive apartment they share, according to prosecutors. More than eight ounces of suspected cocaine was allegedly found on Young’s person. In addition, a scale and cash were seized.

Investigators also executed a search warrant at their apartment and found more than an eighth of an ounce of suspected fentanyl, suspected methamphetamine and a scale.

Young was additionally charged with one count of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Prosecutors said Johnson, who was charged with the same offenses, was arraigned on Wednesday in Amherst Town Court. Johnson was held without bail.

An arraignment for Young in Amherst Town Court was set for Thursday.