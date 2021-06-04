3,000 pounds of marijuana intercepted at border bridges

Three thousand pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $6 million dollars was seized from tractor trailers entering the United States from Canada this week, following investigations by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and Homeland Security Investigations Special Agents, authorities announced Friday.

On Wednesday, a truck came across the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge and border officers selected a commercial shipment manifested as "paper" for additional scrutiny. After finding "anomalies" through an non-intrusive examination, the truck was taken to to the dock and a physical examination followed. Officers found 1,275 vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana.

Earlier in the week, another truck was stopped at the Peace Bridge, where a search of goods also manifested as "paper" turned out to be 1,663 pounds of marijuana.

Marijuana has been legalized in Canada and in New York State, but remains illegal in terms of U.S. federal law. It remains illegal to transport marijuana of any quantity across the border from Canada.

Maki Becker

