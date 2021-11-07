29-year-old man in critical condition after being shot on Bailey Avenue

An apparent fight or argument in a Bailey Avenue parking lot early Sunday morning resulted in a 29-year-old Buffalo man being shot.

A Buffalo Police Department spokesman said South District officers responded around 3 a.m. to a report of gunfire in the 800 block of Bailey Avenue, near Dingens Street.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call or text the confidential tip-call line at 716-847-2255.

