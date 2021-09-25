 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
27-year-old shooting victim dropped off at Children's Hospital
0 comments

27-year-old shooting victim dropped off at Children's Hospital

Support this work for $1 a month

A 27-year-old man who was shot was dropped off from a civilian vehicle at Oishei Children's Hospital early Saturday morning, Buffalo police said.

Detectives believe the man was shot on Niagara Street, near downtown Buffalo.

The victim was brought to the hospital just after 1:45 a.m.

He was treated and released.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call or text the police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Officials: All Migrants Are Gone From Texas Border Camp

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

21 guns seized over 7 days in Buffalo
Crime News

21 guns seized over 7 days in Buffalo

  • Updated

Police executed search warrants at multiple locations in "all sections of the city – north, south, east and west," police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said in a statement.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News