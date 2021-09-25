27-year-old shooting victim dropped off at Children's Hospital

A 27-year-old man who was shot was dropped off from a civilian vehicle at Oishei Children's Hospital early Saturday morning, Buffalo police said.
Detectives believe the man was shot on Niagara Street, near downtown Buffalo.
The victim was brought to the hospital just after 1:45 a.m.
He was treated and released.
Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call or text the police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
