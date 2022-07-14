27-count federal grand jury indictment reveals arsenal of accused Tops shooter

A 27-count grand jury indictment returned Thursday revealed the arsenal of the accused white supremacist shooter in the Tops Markets attack May 14 that killed 10 and wounded three others.

Thirteen of the indictment's 27 counts involved using a firearm to commit hate crimes, and the 12-page document revealed the weapons and ammunition law enforcement seized from suspect Payton Gendron's Ford Taurus at the Tops shooting as well as from two addresses in his Broome County hometown of Conklin.

The indictment detailed three guns and a 21-item list of magazines, clips, ammunition and gun accessories. More than half were recovered from the shooting scene at 1275 Jefferson Ave. and the rest from the Binghamton-area addresses.

The suspect's vehicle held three loaded magazines and 47 additional rounds of ammunition.

The AR-15, a Bushmaster XM-15 .223-caliber rifle, was the semi-automatic weapon used to carry out the attack, authorities have said, and was chosen intentionally to spark controversy, The News reported three days after the mass shooting.

Previous reports indicated that law enforcement had spotted more guns in Gendron's vehicle, and two other weapons were mentioned in the suspect's racist diatribe posted to a Discord server. A Mossberg 500 Persuader Retrograde 12-gauge shotgun and Savage Arms Axis XP bolt-action rifle were secured by police from the Ford Taurus believed to be Gendron's, according to the indictment.

Thursday's returned indictment was detailed by the U.S. Attorney's Office and represents one step in the federal case against Gendron, who has turned 19 years old since the date of the shooting.

The Broome County man appeared in federal court June 15 to hear a criminal complaint of 26 charges, including 10 hate crimes resulting in death. The grand jury had 30 days from that appearance to return an indictment. As detailed by the U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday, the indictment appears to closely reflect the original complaint.

The grand jury returned 14 counts of hate crimes and 13 counts of using a firearm to commit hate crimes. One hate crime that appeared in the indictment but was not specifically mentioned in the June 15 complaint alleged Gendron "attempted to kill additional Black people in and around" the Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

The federal indictment also includes "special findings" that the offense was committed after "substantial planning and premeditation to commit an act of terrorism," according to prosecutors.

If convicted of the charges, he would face either life in prison or the death penalty. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland has still not decided whether to seek the death penalty, according to Thursday's release.

John Elmore, a Buffalo attorney representing two of the victims' families from the mass shooting, said June 15 that he expected the decision on the death penalty to take considerably longer than a month.

"It's going to take the government a year or more to make that determination," Elmore said.

The suspect already faces 25 counts in an Erie County indictment, including a domestic terrorism charge.