26-year-old man with gunshot wound found dead in Niagara Falls

A man found dead on 20th Street in Niagara Falls early Monday morning is believed to have died from a gunshot wound, city officials said in a news release.

Falls police responded to 20th Street, between Walnut and Ferry avenues, at about 1:30 a.m. for the report of a man who had been on the ground for about 30 minutes, according to the release.

The 26-year-old man, whose name was not released, was dead when officers arrived. He died from "an apparent gunshot wound."

The police investigation is continuing. Authorities ask anyone who may have information to call detectives at 286-4553.

