$25,000 bail set for Buffalo teen charged with bringing gun to school

A judge set bail Friday morning for the Buffalo teen charged with bringing a gun to the Bennett Community School Campus on Thursday.
Erie County Family Court Judge Kelly Brinkworth set bail for the 15-year-old at $25,000 cash or bond.
The teen, whose name has not been released by authorities and which was not spoken aloud during Friday morning's formal arraignment, was escorted into the courtroom by two Erie County sheriff's deputies with shackles on his wrists and ankles.
He has been charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.
Buffalo police said they recovered a gun in a student's backpack Thursday after receiving a tip.
Police found the gun in a female student's backpack, Assistant District Attorney Ryan Flaherty told the judge.
A shelter-in-place order at the campus was put into effect for about 2½ hours as police investigated.
The teen pleaded not guilty through his attorney, Crystal L.M. Wentz.
The teen's parents, who were in court, declined to comment after the proceeding.
Buffalo police on Friday said Thursday's incident was unrelated to rumors circulating across the country on TikTok about potential school violence.
"It was isolated and was not related to the TikTok posts," said Buffalo Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.
Bennett Community School Campus, located in the Main Street building formerly known as Bennett High School, houses three schools: Research Laboratory High School for Bioinformatics & Life Sciences, Middle Early College High School and Lewis J. Bennett School of Innovative Technology.
The teen is a student at Research Laboratory, according to a spokesperson for Buffalo Public Schools.
The 15-year-old has had no prior contact with law enforcement and no prior arrests, Wentz told the judge.
The teen agreed to participate in voluntary assessment and case planning services offered through the probation department, Wentz said.
A felony hearing was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The teen's case remains in Erie County Youth Part.
The teen appeared Thursday before a judge serving as what's called an accessible magistrate. At that proceeding, Buffalo City Court Judge Diane Wray ordered the teen held without bail and sent to the custody of the Erie County Youth Service Center.
Flaherty, the prosecutor, on Friday asked the judge to keep him held without bail.
Wentz asked the judge to consider releasing the teen into the supervision of his father. The judge said she was "not comfortable" with those terms.
Wentz also argued that court papers failed to establish the boy legally possessed the gun. In response, Flaherty said police have witness statements that implicate the boy as having possession of the gun, even though it was found in another student's bag.
Brinkworth reserved her decision on whether the paperwork was legally sufficient.
Wentz also served the court with notice that her client wishes to testify at a grand jury proceeding in the case.
One of the types of bail set by the judge would allow him to be bailed out by paying 10% of the $25,000 bail amount in a partially secured surety bond, or $2,500.
News staff reporter Maki Becker contributed to this report.