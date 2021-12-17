$25,000 bail set for Buffalo teen charged with bringing gun to school

Flaherty, the prosecutor, on Friday asked the judge to keep him held without bail.

Wentz asked the judge to consider releasing the teen into the supervision of his father. The judge said she was "not comfortable" with those terms.

Wentz also argued that court papers failed to establish the boy legally possessed the gun. In response, Flaherty said police have witness statements that implicate the boy as having possession of the gun, even though it was found in another student's bag.

Brinkworth reserved her decision on whether the paperwork was legally sufficient.

Wentz also served the court with notice that her client wishes to testify at a grand jury proceeding in the case.

One of the types of bail set by the judge would allow him to be bailed out by paying 10% of the $25,000 bail amount in a partially secured surety bond, or $2,500.

News staff reporter Maki Becker contributed to this report.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.