23-year-old shot Monday night during trick-or-treating hours in Niagara Falls

A 23-year-old man was shot at about 6:40 p.m. Monday near Vanderbilt Avenue and DeVeaux Street, Niagara Falls officials said in a statement Tuesday.
The victim suffered wounds to his abdomen and elbow and was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.
Officers responded to the scene for the report of the sound of gunfire.
Police did not confirm a shooting had taken place until late Tuesday morning.
Police ask anyone with information about what happened to call detectives at 716-286-4553 or the department's general information line at 716-286-4711.