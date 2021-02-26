 Skip to main content
21-year-old Buffalo man charged in fatal crash in Cheektowaga
top story

21-year-old Buffalo man charged in fatal crash in Cheektowaga

A Buffalo man was charged Thursday with aggravated vehicular homicide and reckless driving following a motor vehicle accident Monday at Walden and Hoerner avenues in Cheektowaga in which a teenage passenger in his vehicle was killed.

Cheektowaga police said 21-year-old Mkaipa M. Muya was westbound on Walden and allegedly speeding when he sideswiped a parked car, spun out of control, then struck and severed a utility pole. The vehicle then struck a building at 1096 Walden Ave.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 17-year-oldBuffalo resident, was ejected from the still-moving vehicle. The teen suffered critical injuries, and  later died at Erie County Medical Center.

A 30-year-old man who also was a passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries. He was taken to ECMC and was treated and released.

Muya, who was uninjured, was initially charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated immediately after the accident.

Any witnesses to the accident are asked to contact the Cheektowaga Police Accident Investigation Unit at 686-3580.

