21 guns seized over 7 days in Buffalo

"We have been trending in the right direction. We're going to keep working on it to get it even lower," he said.

Buffalo, like many other cities across the country, has endured a disturbing rise in gun violence since the Covid-19 pandemic struck. As of Sept. 7, 262 people were shot so far this year in Buffalo. In 2020, a total of 355 people were shot in the city.

Working with federal agencies has been helpful in making arrests, Gramaglia said. Federal laws allow law enforcement officials to remand people who have previously been convicted of a felony and are found in possession of an illegal gun, for instance.

"We see as a model to continue on to help drive down our violence – through combined community efforts, community programs and resources and going after violent offenders who at this time aren't interesting in any resources. They need to be removed from the streets for everyone's safety," Gramaglia said.

To further combat gun violence, Buffalo police are seeing the public's help in identifying people who are selling illegal guns in the city. They asked anyone with information to call or text the Buffalo police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.