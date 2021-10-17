2021 Election: Role of police a clear dividing line in race for Buffalo mayor

"I will also say that the defund movement is not lay person's language," she said. "In activist and social justice circles, we understand that phrase means we reallocate funding to places that are naturally going to reduce crime – and thus reduce this tension, where police are sort of this invasive force in neighborhoods."

Walton said she realizes "the notion of not having police is a scary thing" for people who live in a community affected by violent crime.

She said she does not advocate getting rid of police altogether, as some within the Black Lives Matter movement advocate.

"A world without police, where people are safe, where we live in this utopian society where we don't need violence, would be great," she said. "We are not there yet. And we will not be there during a four-year mayoral term."

She said $7.5 million could be cut from the police budget by trimming overtime hours and not filling vacant positions, based on a study by the Partnership for the Public Good, a Buffalo think tank that promotes community policing, rehabilitation, reentry, restorative justice and juvenile diversion programs.