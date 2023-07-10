A court has reversed the murder conviction of a man prosecutors called the getaway driver in a 2016 shooting at the Anchor Bar on Main Street.

"We are simply not convinced that the jury was justified in finding that guilt was proven beyond a reasonable doubt," said the Appellate Division judges, who also dismissed the indictment against Gregory Ramos.

Ramos, who has been incarcerated at Green Haven Correctional Facility, also recently filed court papers seeking to set aside his 2017 jury conviction on unrelated drug and weapons charges in federal court, which resulted in a prison sentence of more than eight years.

In the murder case, jurors in 2018 convicted Ramos of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Then-State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns later sentenced Ramos to 20 years to life in prison.

Prosecutors said that on May 20, 2016, Ramos and the shooter, Jorge Suarez, both of Buffalo, drove to the Anchor Bar, where Suarez entered the back of the restaurant and fatally shot Freddie Dizon, 32, also of Buffalo. Ramos drove Suarez to and from the restaurant, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The evidence at Ramos' trial included testimony of a jailhouse informant that the appellate court determined was “completely at odds” with other evidence the prosecutors submitted.

Attorney Susan Hutchison of the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, who argued Ramas' appeal before the court, called the ruling "a win for judicial process."

“The Appellate Division rectified a miscarriage of justice in its decision,” Hutchison said.

Asked for his reaction to the reversal, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said, “I respectfully disagree.”

Without the jailhouse informant’s testimony, "there is no evidence from which to reasonably infer that (Ramos) shared (Suarez') intent to cause the death of another person," according to the appellate ruling.

The appellate judges found that the jailhouse informant’s testimony was "incredible" and “too specific" to conclude that any inconsistency between the testimony and the video evidence was "the innocuous result of an imprecise account.”

Jailhouse informants are one of the leading causes of wrongful convictions, Hutchison said.

Because the indictment was dismissed as against the weight of the evidence, the District Attorney’s Office may not appeal the decision to the New York Court of Appeals, she said.

"It's over completely," she said, citing double jeopardy as the reason the case cannot be refiled.

The appellate court previously upheld the conviction of Suarez, the actual shooter, on his appeal following his separate trial.

The prosecution contended at trial that Ramos owned a white sedan in which he and Suarez were seen in shortly before the shooting. The crux of the case consisted of video evidence from surveillance cameras in the bar and the surrounding area, the appellate court noted.

Footage from one camera showed a white sedan arriving at a corner one block from the Anchor Bar and then parking outside of the camera’s view. Additional video footage followed the path of the shooter as he walked from where the sedan had parked, and then proceeded to walk toward the bar and then enter the bar. Video footage from after the shooting followed Suarez as he proceeded toward where the white sedan had parked. There is no video surveillance of Suarez entering or exiting the white sedan.

The white car is then almost immediately seen on footage from the first camera leaving the side street where it had been parked.

The informant testified that Ramos told him that Suarez had deviated from the agreed-upon plan, causing Ramos to have to pick him up at a business that was approximately six to eight blocks north of the Anchor Bar on a busy street with businesses.

"We find that the version of events that the informant attributed to defendant is completely at odds with the video evidence," according to the appellate court ruling.