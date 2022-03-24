 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2015 crash costs Niagara County $525,000 in legal settlements
2015 crash costs Niagara County $525,000 in legal settlements

Niagara County Courthouse 2019

The Niagara County Courthouse.

 Thomas J. Prohaska

A vehicle collision nearly seven years ago has cost Niagara County $525,000 to settle two lawsuits filed over the matter.

On Oct. 13, 2015, a county-owned vehicle driven by Patrick M. Kenney Jr., then deputy director of weights and measures, rear-ended an auto driven by Victor D. Lamar of Niagara Falls at Witmer Road and Hyde Park Boulevard in the Falls.

The crash occurred while the Lamar vehicle was stopped at a red light at 11:40 a.m., court papers said.

The County Legislature voted Tuesday to pay $250,000 to Emond H. Fair, 42, of Niagara Falls, Lamar's passenger. In February, it voted to pay Lamar, 38, $275,000 to settle his separate lawsuit.

Both plaintiffs suffered spinal and neck injuries as a result of the crash, court papers said.

The damage payments will be made from the county's self-insurance fund for property and casualty losses, said Jennifer R. Pitarresi, the county's risk and insurance director.

Kenney remains with the county and is now director of weights and measures.

