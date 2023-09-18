A man who admitted to recording a sexual encounter with an 8-year-old in his care has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross reported.

U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra imposed the penalty on Jessy Santos, 30, of Niagara Falls, who was convicted of production of child pornography.

Prosecutors said that Santos made the recording on his cellphone on June 23, 2016.

Ross noted that the sentencing is the result of an investigation by the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and police departments in Cheektowaga and the Town of Tonawanda.