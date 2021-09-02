 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
20-year-old killed in Niagara Falls shooting
0 comments

20-year-old killed in Niagara Falls shooting

Support this work for $1 a month

A 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night on Walnut Avenue, near 20th Street, in Niagara Falls, according to city officials.

Police responded to the scene at about 11:15 p.m. and found the victim in the street. He had been shot multiple times, city public information officer Kristen Cavalleri said in a news release.

The victim, whose name was withheld, was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Police ask anyone who may have information to call detectives at 286-4553 or 286-4711.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hurricane Ida levels Louis Armstrong's second home, the Karnofsky Shop

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News