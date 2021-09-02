20-year-old killed in Niagara Falls shooting

A 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night on Walnut Avenue, near 20th Street, in Niagara Falls, according to city officials.

Police responded to the scene at about 11:15 p.m. and found the victim in the street. He had been shot multiple times, city public information officer Kristen Cavalleri said in a news release.

The victim, whose name was withheld, was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Police ask anyone who may have information to call detectives at 286-4553 or 286-4711.

