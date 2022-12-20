20-year-old faces manslaughter charge in fatal beating of 25-year-old on Rodney Avenue

A 20-year-old man was arraigned on a manslaughter charge on Monday, accused of killing a 25-year-old in an attack Saturday on Rodney Avenue, according to police and court records.

Daiquan A. Busby pleaded not guilty before Buffalo City Court Judge Andrew LoTempio, according to court records.

Busby is accused of killing Mikhail Scott, who was found beaten in a home on Rodney, between Fillmore Avenue and Holden Street on Saturday night, according to Buffalo police.

Scott was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he later died.

LoTempio ordered Busby held without bail. A felony hearing was scheduled for Dec. 27.