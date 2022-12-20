 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

20-year-old faces manslaughter charge in fatal beating of 25-year-old on Rodney Avenue

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A 20-year-old man was arraigned on a manslaughter charge on Monday, accused of killing a 25-year-old in an attack Saturday on Rodney Avenue, according to police and court records.

Daiquan A. Busby pleaded not guilty before Buffalo City Court Judge Andrew LoTempio, according to court records.

Busby is accused of killing Mikhail Scott, who was found beaten in a home on Rodney, between Fillmore Avenue and Holden Street on Saturday night, according to Buffalo police.

Scott was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he later died.

LoTempio ordered Busby held without bail. A felony hearing was scheduled for Dec. 27.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescue mission ongoing after Thailand warship sank

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News