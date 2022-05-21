2 wounded, 3 arrested, bar shut down early Saturday following Pearl Street shooting

Two people were shot early Saturday morning and three people were arrested following a shooting on Pearl Street, Buffalo police said.

And authorities ordered Senor Tequila Mexican Restaurant to shut down, alleging that the shots were "fired from the front of the restaurant" and that the two gunmen were inside the establishment before the shooting.

Just after 2 a.m., gunmen opened fire on a vehicle as it was driving by, police said. A 25-year-old woman who was inside the car was shot as was a 23-year-old man who was outside the vehicle, according to police.

The victims were taken to Erie County Medical Center. The man was listed in critical condition and the woman was listed in stable condition Saturday afternoon.

Police said detectives with the BPD Intelligence Unit witnesses the shooting. Kyle Mickens, 23, and Dalton Edge Jr., 24, both of Buffalo were charged with attempted murder, second-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Detectives also arrested Nicky Lofton, 24, of Buffalo who was at the scene. Police said he was in possession of a loaded "ghost gun," which is a gun bought in parts and assembled at home that doesn't have a serial number.

On Saturday, Mayor Byron Brown and Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia ordered Senior Tequila to be shut down immediately.

In a notice posted to the front of the restaurant, the order says that police have investigated several "violent offenses" at the establishment including an arrest involving the illegal possession of a handgun of someone trying to get into the bar on May 2, a stabbing inside the bar on March 6 and an assault on March 12.

"Please be advised that, if you neglect or refuse to comply with my directive, any member of the police force is empowered to close Senior Tequila Mexican Restaurant and keep it closed," Gramaglia said in the notice.

