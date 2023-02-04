Two 16-year-old girls were arrested in Wheatfield early Saturday following an investigation into multiple stolen vehicles, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.

The investigation began shortly before 4 a.m. when a deputy saw two vehicles – a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Ford Explorer – on Deborah Lane operating without their headlights on.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, the deputy was attempting to investigate when both vehicles took off and then crashed into each other at Walmore and Jagow roads. Four people ran away from the crash.

Authorities soon learned that both vehicles had just been stolen from Samantha Court a few minutes earlier.

Deputies also found another vehicle, a Kia Forte, abandoned on the side of Lancelot Drive. That Kia had been reported stolen from Buffalo.

A fourth vehicle was reported stolen from Osprey Lane and was later found unoccupied in Buffalo. Authorities did not specify the make of the car.

A 16-year-old girl from the Town of Tonawanda was charged with a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and a misdemeanor count of false personation. She was remanded on an Office of Children and Family Services Warrant. A second 16-year-old girl from Buffalo was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and was released on an appearance ticket to her mother.

Authorities locally and across the country have been dealing with a surge of car thefts related to Kias and Hyundais that aren't equipped with engine immobilizers. In many cases, the suspects turn out to be minors. Last year, a stolen Kia crashed on the Kensington Expressway. Four teenagers were killed, a fifth was seriously injured and the driver, a 16-year-old boy, was charged with manslaughter and assault.