2 suspects sought in McKinley shooting and stabbing; teachers call for outside investigation into school safety

Students and teachers at McKinley High School were back to remote learning from their homes Thursday and Friday and possibly for longer, not because of Covid-19 or a snow storm, but rather because of a burst of violence in the school parking lot that left a student stabbed and a security officer shot.

Twenty-four hours after the incident that drew dozens of police and had worried parents waiting for hours for their children who were locked down inside the school, a clearer picture of what took place Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot outside the Elmwood Avenue school began to emerge.

Yet there were still many questions about what happened and how to better protect Buffalo's schools.

The president of the Buffalo teachers union said that teachers have been calling for better security for years at McKinley and other schools. The union is calling for an outside investigation by state and federal authorities into safety at Buffalo schools.

In the meantime, police were still looking for the suspects in Wednesday's violence.

Anxious parents had to wait hours for children to be released from McKinley High School Parents were left to stand outside well after nightfall waiting for their children who were being released one by one.

A police source told The Buffalo News that investigators are looking for two suspects in connection with the incident. As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests had been made.