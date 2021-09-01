 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 suspects charged in death of 3-year-old in July quadruple shooting
0 comments
top story

2 suspects charged in death of 3-year-old in July quadruple shooting

Support this work for $1 a month
shaquelle walker jr (copy)

Shaquelle Walker Jr., 3, was killed in a quadruple shooting on Donovan Drive in Buffalo.

 Contributed photo

Two people previously described as "persons of interest" in the July quadruple shooting in Buffalo that killed a toddler have been charged with murder. 

Dequan I. Richardson and Jonay B. Robinson were arraigned Wednesday morning on two counts of second-degree murder, six counts of assault and two weapons charges before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan.

Richardson and Robinson were arrested July 7, two days after the shooting in a courtyard in the Ferry Grider Homes on Donovan Drive that killed 3-year-old Shaquelle Walker Jr. Three others were injured in the shooting.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Both defendants, wearing orange jail garb and white masks, pleaded not guilty in court.

The day of their arrest in Cheektowaga, Buffalo police said a person they believed was "responsible" for the shooting was in custody, though they did not identify that person.

Richardson and Robinson faced weapons and drug possession charges after police executed a search warrant at an apartment on Slate Drive in Cheektowaga on July 6. At that time, they were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia, according to authorities.

Richardson was also charged with attempted robbery and unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a separate incident. He was remanded after a felony hearing in Cheektowaga Town Court. Robinson was held on $175,000 bail. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Galapagos' pink iguanas now critically endangered

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News