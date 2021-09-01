2 suspects charged in death of 3-year-old in July quadruple shooting

Two people previously described as "persons of interest" in the July quadruple shooting in Buffalo that killed a toddler have been charged with murder.

Dequan I. Richardson and Jonay B. Robinson were arraigned Wednesday morning on two counts of second-degree murder, six counts of assault and two weapons charges before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan.

Richardson and Robinson were arrested July 7, two days after the shooting in a courtyard in the Ferry Grider Homes on Donovan Drive that killed 3-year-old Shaquelle Walker Jr. Three others were injured in the shooting.

Both defendants, wearing orange jail garb and white masks, pleaded not guilty in court.

The day of their arrest in Cheektowaga, Buffalo police said a person they believed was "responsible" for the shooting was in custody, though they did not identify that person.