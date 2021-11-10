 Skip to main content
2 students stabbed, 3 others suspended following altercation at Fountain Plaza
Two Emerson School of Hospitality students were stabbed during an argument as they were getting off an NFTA Metro Rail train at Fountain Plaza just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Buffalo police said.

The students were both male, ages 16 and 17. They were taken to Erie County Medical Center where they were treated and released.

Buffalo Public Schools officials said three students at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management on West Huron Street, across a parking lot from Emerson, which is on West Chippewa, are accused of instigating the "violent altercation." Those students were suspended. Two were questioned by Buffalo police and a third will be questioned when a parent is available, school spokesperson Elena Cala said.

Mayor Byron Brown told school officials that two patrol officers will be stationed in Fountain Plaza "as a preventative, calming presence until further notice," Cala said.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call or text the police's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

