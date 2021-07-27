2 Springville men arrested on gun charges

Two Springville men were arrested on weapons charges after they were allegedly involved in a dispute with a Franklin Street resident during which one displayed a handgun and then threatened to shoot the person, the Erie County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

The incident took place at about 5 p.m. July 26, according to the Sheriff's Office.

After displaying the handgun, the suspects are accused of fleeing when they learned the Sheriff's Office was called.

Anthony Cottom, 19, was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm, criminal use of a gun and criminal possession of stolen property-firearm, as well as a misdemeanor count of menacing with a weapon.

Judson Nietopski, 20, was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm and criminal possession of a stolen firearm, as well as traffic violations for switched plates, an unregistered vehicle and no insurance.

Cottom was being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment in Springville Village Court. Nietopski was released on appearance tickets.