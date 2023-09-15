Buffalo police charged two men with illegally possessing guns following a raid on Sussex Street Wednesday morning, the department announced Friday.

Buffalo SWAT executed a search warrant at a home on Sussex, between Deerfield and Humber avenues, in the city's Delavan-Grider neighborhood, Buffalo police said in a news release.

Police found two loaded AR-style pistols, a loaded .25-caliber pistol, ammunition and three large bags of marijuana.

Edward Vance, 38, and Demetrious Dixon, 36, both were charged with three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to police.

Both have prior convictions for gun possession and are legally prohibited from possessing firearms, police said.

The raid followed an investigation by the Buffalo Police Department's Intelligence Unit and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.