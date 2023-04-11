Two Buffalo police detectives and a burglary suspect they were trying to apprehend were all injured during the arrest Tuesday afternoon, police said.

About 1:45 p.m. on Herkimer Street near West Ferry Street, detectives were investigating a burglary when they located a suspect.

"The suspect did fight with the detectives," police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said in a statement.

The detectives and the suspect were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of injuries police described as "non-life threatening." The suspect was in police custody. The suspect's name was not released.