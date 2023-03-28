A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man in connection with the Feb. 12 triple shooting inside Club Marcella.

Crime Stoppers Buffalo released a photo of Sharief McBroom and said he is "wanted regarding the homicide."

Jorge Garcia-Leon Jr., 21, died at the scene of the shooting inside the Michigan Avenue club. Two other victims, a 49-year-old man and a 59-year-old man, were taken to Erie County Medical Center.

Police arrested a 17-year-old from Buffalo who they accused of providing an illegal gun that was used in the shooting. That suspect, whose name was not released because of his age, was charged with three counts of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and two counts of criminal possession of a firearm – all felonies.

Authorities asked anyone who would like to make a confidential tip to call Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161 or download the free Crime Stoppers mobile app called "Buffalo Tips" from the Apple or Android store.