A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting Sunday night at Locust and Walnut streets in Lockport, police said.

The shooting happened about 10 p.m.

Rakeem Hamilton, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

The female victim, who was not identified, was taken to Erie County Medical Center.

Police did not release her condition or any further information about the circumstances of the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police ask anyone who has information to call the department at 716-439-6607 or the department tip line at 716-439-6707.