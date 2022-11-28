19-year-old man fatally shot on Buffalo's Lower West Side

Police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon on Buffalo's Lower West Side that took the life of a 19-year-old Buffalo man, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, the incident took place shortly after noon in the 300 block of Busti Avenue, near Maryland Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
