19-year-old killed in West Side shooting

A 19-year-old man was killed Sunday morning after he was shot inside a home on Bird Avenue, Buffalo police said.
The shooting happened shortly after 3:40 a.m. at what police described as a party or gathering on Bird, between Grant Street and Richmond Avenue, a police spokesperson said in an email.
The victim, whose name was withheld, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he later died.
Police did not release any further details about the shooting.
Police ask anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential TIP-CALL line at 716-847-2255.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.