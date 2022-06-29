19-year-old killed in double shooting on Scajaquada Expressway

A 19-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting Tuesday night on the Scajaquada Expressway, Buffalo police said.
The shooting happened shortly after 8:10 p.m. on the westbound expressway near the Delaware Avenue exit, police said in a news release.
The 21-year-old was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.
Both victims were riding dirt bikes, police said.
Investigators ask anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
