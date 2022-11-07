19-year-old critical, two in stable condition after Saturday's shooting at Level One Complex

A 19-year-old woman remained in critical condition and two others were in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center on Monday following Saturday night's quadruple shooting at an entertainment complex on East Amherst Street, a spokesman for Buffalo police said.

Police also identified the man shot in the toe who was charged with gun possession as Kenyatta Lee, 19, of Buffalo.

The shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. at Level One Complex, 30 East Amherst, just east of Main Street. The venue operates primarily as a roller skating rink, according to its Facebook page.

The shooting "involved some type of dispute in the bar area of the establishment," and investigators are looking for a person or persons of interest, the spokesman said in a news release Monday.

Police did not release the names of any of people who were shot, all of whom were identified as city residents.

Those in stable condition were identified as a 28-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman.

A Facebook page for Level One Complex on Sunday said the business was temporarily closed.

The business also said in a post that it would "like to take immediate action and change our time & age requirement for entering our facility. We will now open no later than 10pm. Our age requirement for entering our facility without a parent is now 21 years & older."

In its post, the business said it was "devastated" about what happened, and "our hearts and prayers are with the families."

Police ask anyone who may have information about what happened to call or text the police department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.