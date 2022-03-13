19-year-old Buffalo State student killed in off-campus shooting, college says

A 19-year-old man was killed Sunday morning after he was shot inside a home on Bird Avenue, Buffalo police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 3:40 a.m. at what police described as a party or gathering on Bird, between Grant Street and Richmond Avenue, a police spokesperson said in an email.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he later died.

While police did not initially disclose the victim's name, SUNY Buffalo State officials said they were told by Buffalo police that a 19-year-old student was the victim of an early morning shooting at an off-campus gathering. College officials identified him as Royden Cave, a Brooklyn native and a freshman criminal justice major.

"On behalf of the entire Buffalo State community, I express my heartfelt condolences to the Cave family and Royden's beloved friends. Our hearts ache for you during this difficult time," Buffalo State President Katherine S. Conway-Turner said in an email sent to students and staff Sunday morning.

Police did not release any further details about the shooting.