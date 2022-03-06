18 years old. 54 days. 8 arrests. 40 charges.

For the 18-year-old accused of leading police on a chase from Amherst to Lewiston two weeks ago, it wasn't his first encounter with law enforcement involving allegedly stolen vehicles over the last couple months.
Or his second. Or his third.
Or even his seventh.
Kahill J. Reeves had his eighth arrest since New Year's Eve on Feb. 21, according to police and prosecutors.
"It is frustrating," said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia. "It is frustrating for the officers who are out there doing the work to see individuals like him continue to get arrested for the same thing and the judges not having the discretion to set bail and to stop this continual criminal behavior."
Changes made under the banner of "bail reform" that went into effect across the state two years ago – which included police issuing more appearance tickets for future court dates instead of holding someone who has been arrested until they appear before a judge – were aimed at keeping people merely accused of crimes from sitting in jail.
The changes also prevented judges from setting bail for people facing most misdemeanors and some low-level felonies, unless the person could be considered a flight risk.
Authorities acknowledge the changes have produced many benefits and that Reeves' case – which earlier included a stint in a program meant to change his behavior – is much more the exception than the rule, but many in law enforcement have been calling for adjustments to the bail reforms.
54 days, eight arrests
Reeves' most recent legal troubles started New Year's Eve.
Here's how events transpired, according to police and prosecutors:
A person called Buffalo police to report they saw their vehicle, which was stolen in Cheektowaga, being driven in the area of Bailey Avenue and Doat Street. Buffalo police tried to stop the vehicle shortly before 5 a.m. on Genesee Street. Reeves allegedly refused to pull over. The vehicle crashed into a parked car on Suffolk Street, near LaSalle Avenue.
Reeves was arrested and given an appearance ticket.
Around 3:20 a.m. Jan. 11, police spotted another vehicle stolen out of Cheektowaga on Keystone Street, near the Buffalo-Cheektowaga line. When police stopped the vehicle, Reeves and other vehicle occupants allegedly fled on foot. Officers caught Reeves on Wex Street.
Police gave him another appearance ticket.
The next day, around 10 p.m., police spotted Reeves on East Amherst Street sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle reported stolen from the Town of Tonawanda. The victim left the vehicle running without the key inside. Reeves, who was also accused of giving police a fake name, allegedly had the victim's credit card in his pocket.
The arresting officers again issued him an appearance ticket.
Eight days later, police reported seeing Reeves driving a vehicle – stolen the day before in Amherst – on East Delavan Avenue, near East End Avenue, in Buffalo. He allegedly refused to pull over and led police on a high-speed pursuit that ended when Reeves collided with another vehicle on East Delavan near Roma Avenue.
The vehicle Reeves was driving flipped over, and the other vehicle was totaled.
Reeves was arrested and held for arraignment, his first appearance before a judge following the four arrests.
But since the charges were "non-qualifying offenses," meaning a judge was not allowed to set bail, a judge released him and told him to come back to court for a Feb. 3 felony hearing.
On Feb. 1, Reeves allegedly stole a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home on Dalton Drive in the Town of Tonawanda. The vehicle was left running without the key inside.
The victim chased the vehicle, which eventually shut off because the key wasn't inside. Reeves and another occupant exited, allegedly taking a backpack from the vehicle. Police located Reeves and a juvenile entering a ride-hailing vehicle. At his arraignment Feb. 2, a Tonawanda judge released him under the supervision of Erie County probation.
Reeves didn't show up in court for his Feb. 3 felony hearing.
But after his no-show, the judge did not immediately issue a warrant for his arrest. Another element of the bail reforms is a mandatory two-day waiting period if someone misses a court appearance before a judge may issue a warrant.
On Feb. 7, hours before the judge in Buffalo issued the warrant, Reeves and two others were seen by police sleeping in a vehicle near Colvin and Crescent avenues. The vehicle was stolen out of Tonawanda. The victim left the keys inside the vehicle.
A judge released him on an appearance ticket after his arrest.
On Feb. 17, Reeves was arrested on Cordova Avenue, a few blocks from the University at Buffalo's South Campus, in a vehicle allegedly stolen out of Amherst two days earlier, according to Buffalo police.
Another appearance ticket was issued.
The most recent incident came four days later, on Feb. 21. Amherst police investigating reports of larcenies from parked vehicles in the area of Florence Lane and Glenhaven Drive tried to stop a vehicle allegedly driven by Reeves. He allegedly fled into Wheatfield and a pursuit by law enforcement continued through the Town of Niagara and into Lewiston, where Reeves and three juveniles were arrested.
Reeves was arraigned in Niagara County and held on bail. Authorities also learned he was wanted on a warrant out of Erie County, Pa., on charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct, according to Pennsylvania court records.
Suspect took part in restorative justice program
In total, Reeves faces 17 felonies and 23 misdemeanor charges in Erie and Niagara counties.
Reeves, who turned 18 in October, also interacted with law enforcement while he was a juvenile, before his last birthday.
The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Reeves was one of the first to participate in a restorative justice program for adolescent offenders who face criminal charges in Erie County Youth Part. Youth Part, where juveniles are still tried as adults, is different from Family Court.
Reeves successfully completed the program, and prosecutors consented to the dismissal of the charge, according to the District Attorney's Office. The case has been sealed and prosecutors said they were not allowed to comment on it.
On Monday, Erie County Judge Kenneth Case, acting upon a request of county prosecutors, ordered Reeves remanded on four of his pending cases in Buffalo City Court.
If all of this had happened before bail reform took effect, it's likely Reeves' alleged spree may have been stopped after his second arrest, said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.
Officers who pulled him over on Jan. 11 would have seen he was arrested less than two weeks earlier on similar charges. Prior to bail reform, these officers likely would have locked him up overnight until he could see a judge in the morning, Flynn said.
"That's why the whole appearance ticket part of bail reform needs to be changed," he said.
To address this kind of issue, judges need to be given back discretion, Gramaglia said, so at least they have the ability to look at the how dangerous a defendant is or the danger he or she poses to the community.
If judges had that, it's likely Reeves' situation would have played out differently.
"The well-intended, necessary changes to bail reform don't take into account someone like him," Gramaglia said.
