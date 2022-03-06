18 years old. 54 days. 8 arrests. 40 charges.

On Monday, Erie County Judge Kenneth Case, acting upon a request of county prosecutors, ordered Reeves remanded on four of his pending cases in Buffalo City Court.

If all of this had happened before bail reform took effect, it's likely Reeves' alleged spree may have been stopped after his second arrest, said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

Officers who pulled him over on Jan. 11 would have seen he was arrested less than two weeks earlier on similar charges. Prior to bail reform, these officers likely would have locked him up overnight until he could see a judge in the morning, Flynn said.

"That's why the whole appearance ticket part of bail reform needs to be changed," he said.

To address this kind of issue, judges need to be given back discretion, Gramaglia said, so at least they have the ability to look at the how dangerous a defendant is or the danger he or she poses to the community.

If judges had that, it's likely Reeves' situation would have played out differently.

"The well-intended, necessary changes to bail reform don't take into account someone like him," Gramaglia said.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.