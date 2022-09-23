 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
18 years after Yolanda Bindics went missing, investigators revisit old clue

Eighteen years after a Jamestown mother of four was last seen alive, cold case investigators with the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office are revisiting possible clues in her disappearance and death.

Yolanda Bindics was last seen on the night of Aug. 10, 2004, as she was leaving the Family Dollar Store in Jamestown where she worked. Two years later, hunters found her skeletal remains in a densely wooded area on land in Charlotte. Her death was ruled a homicide. Her killer has never been caught.

Yolanda Bindics

A family photo of Yolanda Bindics with her newborn daughter Allison.

On Friday, investigators with the sheriff's Unsolved Crimes Unit issued a plea to the public for witnesses who may have seen to a possible encounter on the night of Bindics' disappearance.

Bindics was last seen about 8:10 p.m. when she closed up the Family Dollar Store at 194 Fluvanna Ave. where she worked.

Sheriff's investigators say that a former Jamestown resident, Clarence Carl Carte, who is the father of Bindics' youngest child, was seen walking out of the Kwik Fill gas station at 161 Fluvanna, at about the same time.

Clarence Carl Carte

Clarence Carl Carte

"The fact remains that the two individuals were seen within a minute and 20 seconds of each other – at the time of her disappearance," said Senior Investigator Tom Di Zinno.

The gas station and the Family Dollar are very close in proximity, Di Zinno said. "When you look out the door of the Kwik Fill, you see the Family Dollar," Di Zinno said. Bindics' car was found the day after her disappearance at an Arby's restaurant on Fluvanna, about a half mile west.

Bindics surveillance

Investigators released a surveillance camera image Friday that authorities say showed Clarence Carl Carte at the counter of the Kwik Fill.

Investigators released a surveillance camera image Friday that authorities said showed Carte at the counter of the Kwik Fill.

Police had investigated Carte's location at the gas station before, but investigators want to revisit the potential clue.

"It's been 18 years," Di Zinno said. "We're looking for the people who saw them, the movement, these people. If they interacted. Where they interacted. That's what we're looking for." 

Early on in the investigation of Bindics' disappearance, Carte was named a "person of interest."

'PERSON OF INTEREST' IN CUSTODY IN BINDICS DISAPPEARANCE

A 30-year-old Jamestown man who is an alleged fugitive from Florida and is wanted for questioning in the highly publicized disappearance of Yolanda Bindics has been taken into custody, Jamestown police said Friday. Clarence C. Carte, believed to be the father of Bindics’ youngest child, was apprehended in a traffic stop and arrested with the assistance of four police

Two and a half weeks after she went missing, Jamestown police took Carte, then 30, into custody. At the time, he was considered to be a fugitive from Florida. There was an outstanding warrant for him regarding a probation violation.

Records show Carte served more than three years in New York State prison beginning in late 1997 on two burglary counts and a grand larceny. He was paroled in July 2001.

Family seached for Yoland Bindics for more than 2 years

Patricia Bindics, mother to Yolanda Bindics, missing Jamestown woman, wears a shirt showing the photos of her daughter and grandchildren inside her daughter Anne's home on Thursday, March 3, 2005.

But police later said he was no longer considered a person of interest.

Right now, Di Zinno said, "we're not calling him anything other than an individual we need information on." Carte is believed to be in Florida.

Investigators asked anyone who remembers seeing either Bindics or Carte between 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug, 10, 2004 and 6 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2004 to call them at 716-753-4578 or 716-753-4579 or email unsolvedchautauqua@sheriff.us.

Bindics' death ruled a homicide by authorities

Yolanda Bindics was the victim of a homicide, authorities in Chautauqua County confirmed Friday afternoon. The 25-year-old Jamestown mother of four was missing for more than two years before her skeletal remains were found in mid-September by hunters on densely wooded state forest land in the Town of Charlotte. The homicide ruling followed an investigation by forensic anthropologist Dr.

Earlier this year, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office launched the new Unsolved Crimes Unit to investigate cold cases, including Bindics' case. New attention was brought to several missing person and unsolved murders in the county last fall when the remains of two women were discovered off a trail in Portland. One was identified as those of a Buffalo woman who had gone missing several months earlier. The other set of remains, which are believed to have been there for decades, have yet to be identified.

Skeletal remains those of Bindics Missing woman's fate finally known

Human remains found by hunters last weekend in a wooded area of Chautauqua County are those of missing Jamestown woman Yolanda Bindics, authorities confirmed Monday. A forensic dentist at the Erie County medical examiner’s office made the determination by comparing the remains to Bindics’ dental records, authorities said. It revealed a 100 percent match, according to Chautauqua County District

