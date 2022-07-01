18-year-old sentenced as youthful offender after pleading guilty to eight felonies

An 18-year-old man who was arrested in stolen vehicle cases eight times in 54 days was granted youthful offender status and sentenced Thursday to 18 months in jail, according to three sources familiar with the case.

Kahill J. Reeves faced up to 36 years in prison if he had been sentenced as an adult.

18 years old. 54 days. 8 arrests. 40 charges. In total, 18-year-old Kahill J. Reeves faces 17 felonies and 23 misdemeanor charges in Erie and Niagara counties.

Reeves originally was charged with 17 felonies and 23 misdemeanors in Erie and Niagara counties. He pleaded guilty in Erie County Court in May to eight felony charges related to arrests in Buffalo, Amherst and the Town of Tonawanda between New Year's Eve and Feb. 21.

Reeves faced a maximum sentence of four years as a youthful offender, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said in a news release after Reeves pleaded guilty.

Because Erie County Judge Susan Eagan granted him youthful offender status, his case was sealed. A member of the judge's staff, when asked about the sentencing, said there is no public information available about the case.

Reeves, who turned 18 in October, had been accused of leading police on a chase from Amherst to Lewiston in February. That was the last of his eight arrests in fewer than two months.

Reeves didn't appear before a judge until after his fourth arrest, a result of changes to state law regarding bail enacted in 2020 that required the issuance of appearance tickets. Reeves was released because the judge was prohibited from requiring him to post bail in order to get out of custody.

Reeves was held on bail after his February arrest in Niagara County after officials learned he was wanted on a warrant out of Erie County, Pa.

In early March, an Erie County judge revoked Reeves' release after prosecutors requested he be held without bail because he was accused of more crimes after being arraigned in multiple other cases.

On May 13, Reeves pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, one count of third-degree grand larceny, four counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, the District Attorney's Office previously said.

Before he turned 18, he participated in a restorative justice program for adolescent offenders facing criminal charges in Erie County Youth Part. In that court, which differs from Family Court, juveniles are still tried as adults.

After he completed the program, the charge against him was dismissed. That case also was sealed.

Reeves still faces felony charges of criminal possession of stolen property and unlawfully fleeing a police officer, as well as misdemeanors and traffic violations, in Wheatfield Town Court, Niagara County District Atttorney Brian Seaman said in an email.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

