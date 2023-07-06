A shooting late Wednesday in the vicinity of Woodlawn Avenue and Dupont Street has claimed the life of a Buffalo youth, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

Columbus Brooks, 18, was struck by gunfire just before 9:30 p.m. while outside. Brooks was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he was later declared deceased, the spokesman said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the homicide to call or text the police department's confidential tip call line at 716-847-2255.

Meanwhile, Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person or persons responsible for the homicide.

Those with information about the shooting may call Crime Stoppers WNY at 716-867-6161 or submit a tip by downloading the free Crime Stoppers mobile app "Buffalo Tips" from either the Apple or Android store.