A Chautauqua County teenager was indicted Tuesday on a charge of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his mother's 57-year-old boyfriend, according to Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt.

Schmidt said Tucker Richard, 18, of Jamestown, is accused of shooting Scott Blake at Blake's residence on Willard Street Extension in the Town of Ellicott on Jan. 6.

Richard was arraigned Tuesday before Chautauqua County Court Judge David Foley, who set cash bail at $2.5 million. Richard, who remains in custody at the Chautauqua County Jail, is being represented by the Public Defender's Office and is due back in court on March 31 for a discovery conference, prosecutors said.

According to a Jan. 11 article in the Jamestown Post-Journal, police responded to a report of a gunshot victim at Blake's residence and found Richard with a phone in his hand. Inside the house, Blake was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head. No one else was at home at the time. The article said the shooting followed an altercation.

Prosecutors said the indictment is the result of investigative work led by Ellicott Police Department in cooperation with the Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Team and State Police.