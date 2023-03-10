Bradley Walker’s dream of becoming a police officer ended Feb. 9, 2022, according to his mother, when a gunman shot him in the leg outside McKinley High School.

The school security guard – wounded while running to break up an altercation in which a 14-year-old was being beaten and stabbed – continues a long and painful recovery from both physical and emotional wounds, Parette Walker said in court Friday.

Bradley Walker has numbness from his thigh to his foot, and still has difficulty sleeping, his mother said.

But her son, she said, will get through this.

"Bradley's courageous actions are a beacon of light that shines brightly throughout Buffalo Public Schools and the Buffalo community," she said.

Erie County Judge Kenneth Case sentenced Rismay Tee, 18, to five years in prison followed by five years of parole. Case denied him youthful offender status, meaning his conviction will stay on his record.

Last month, Tee pleaded guilty to assault and weapons charges in connection with the violence outside McKinley. Tee, who also had been charged with attempted murder, was 17 at the time.

The judge sentenced Tee to five years in prison for the weapons possession and three years for the assault, ordering the sentences to be concurrently served.

Also last month, Case sentenced Kushal Tamang, 18, to one to three years in prison after admitting he was an accomplice – but not the perpetrator with the knife – in the attack on the then-14-year-old. Case granted Tamang – who also was 17 at the time of the incident – youthful offender status.

After he was shot, Bradley Walker continued to work to protect students, yelling for them to run away, his mother said.

The judge said Bradley Walker's actions prevented a bad situation from becoming even worse.

Walker, who was 27 at the time of the shooting and had worked as a classroom aide before becoming a security guard, took the security job with the aim of mentoring children, his mother said. He also previously worked for an agency that helps developmentally disabled children and attended students' little league football games.

She, her son and their family have forgiven Tee, she said, and she hopes he does "something meaningful" with his life.

"Your cowardly, hate-filled assault failed to break Brad's spirit," she said. "Your hatred is not greater than the love I have for my son and is not greater than the love my son has for others."

Tee also addressed the court before learning his sentence.

He told the judge his year spent in youth detention has given him a lot of time to think, and he now realizes he has done things in the past he's not proud of, but also that he can "work towards change."

Tee apologized for his crime and the injuries he caused Walker, and said he realized he hurt "not just my mom, but someone who was there to keep us safe."

"I vow to be a positive, productive pillar in the community," he said.

The judge said he was surprised to hear Tee’s comments and he hopes they were sincere.

"It's refreshing to hear you say what you said," the judge told him.

Tee will be either in prison or under supervision until he's 28, the judge said, adding that he hopes that is long enough to get his life on track.

Case also encouraged Bradley Walker to continue on a path to help those in this community, to continue to mentor and to "keep people in the community safe."

"I thank you for the work that you have done and I hope that your work continues," Case said. "God knows we can certainly use more people like you in the world."