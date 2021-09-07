18-year-old from Lockport shot in Riverside

An 18-year-old was in serious condition Tuesday morning after he was shot on Condon Avenue in the city's Riverside neighborhood, police said.
The male victim, who is from Lockport, was shot around midnight on Condon, between Esser Avenue and Vulcan Street.
An ambulance crew transported the victim to Erie County Medical Center.
Police ask anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
