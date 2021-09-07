 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
18-year-old from Lockport shot in Riverside
0 comments

18-year-old from Lockport shot in Riverside

Support this work for $1 a month

An 18-year-old was in serious condition Tuesday morning after he was shot on Condon Avenue in the city's Riverside neighborhood, police said.

The male victim, who is from Lockport, was shot around midnight on Condon, between Esser Avenue and Vulcan Street.

An ambulance crew transported the victim to Erie County Medical Center.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.

Buffalo remains in the throes of swelling gun violence, with shootings up 61%
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to find the Andromeda Galaxy in the night sky

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News