18-year-old charged in afternoon shooting of teen at Niagara Falls market

Niagara Falls police have charged an 18-year-old in connection with a shooting that wounded a teen Tuesday afternoon at the City Market near Pine Avenue.

krestain watson niagara falls

Krestain M. Watson, 18.

Krestain M. Watson was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning in Niagara Falls City Court on charges of second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, city officials said in a news release.

Police detectives and the department's emergency response team arrested Watson at his Falls home without incident earlier Thursday morning, officials said.

A 16-year-old was shot at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was treated and released.

Breaking News