18-year-old charged in afternoon shooting of teen at Niagara Falls market

Niagara Falls police have charged an 18-year-old in connection with a shooting that wounded a teen Tuesday afternoon at the City Market near Pine Avenue.
Krestain M. Watson was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning in Niagara Falls City Court on charges of second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, city officials said in a news release.
Police detectives and the department's emergency response team arrested Watson at his Falls home without incident earlier Thursday morning, officials said.
A 16-year-old was shot at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was treated and released.
