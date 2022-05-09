18-year-old arraigned on charges for daytime City Market shooting

An 18-year-old accused of shooting a 16-year-old at the City Market in Niagara Falls last month has been ordered held without bail, according to the Niagara County District Attorney's Office.

Krestain M. Watson was arraigned Monday on an indictment charging him with second-degree assault and second-degree weapons possession, prosecutors said in a news release.

County Judge Caroline Wojtaszek ordered Watson remanded to the Niagara County Jail, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Watson was initially charged April 14 in connection with a shooting that happened about 3:30 p.m. April 12 in the market near Pine Avenue. The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

At his initial arraignment in Niagara Falls City Court, Watson was ordered released into the supervision of the Niagara County Probation Department, according to the court.

