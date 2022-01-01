 Skip to main content
17-year-old stable after being struck by vehicle in Niagara Falls
17-year-old stable after being struck by vehicle in Niagara Falls

A 17-year-old struck by a vehicle Friday night in Niagara Falls was in stable condition Saturday at Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo, city officials said in a news release.

The Falls teen suffered head and arm injuries when he was hit at about 10:45 p.m. while crossing Hyde Park Boulevard north of Pine Avenue, officials said.

Authorities said it did not appear the teen was in the crosswalk when he was struck.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and was cooperating with the police investigation.

Officials withheld the names of the involved parties.

