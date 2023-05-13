A 17-year-old from Buffalo was fatally shot Wednesday night, Buffalo police said.
The victim was found inside an apartment complex on Hirschbeck Street shortly before 7:30 p.m.
He was declared dead at the scene.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today